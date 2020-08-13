UrduPoint.com
E-Khidmat Markaz Performance Reviewed

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 08:10 PM

E-Khidmat Markaz performance reviewed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Faisalabd Development Authority Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja visited E-Khidmat Markaz to review the process of receiving applications relating to construction sector.

Manager E-Khidmat Markaz Mustafa Sattar briefed him about the details of E- governance system and methodology of receiving applications.

After deliberations, FDA Director General announced to set up a special cell at FDA for monitoring the departmental process on applications of seeking NOCs and approvals relating to the construction sector received through E-governance system.

He said that FDA special cell would work under the supervision of FDA Deputy Director Administration and he would be responsible to review the departmental proceedings on received applications on daily basis and special measures would be taken for speedy disposal of the applications.

He lauded the government initiative of E-governance system and said no stone would be left unturned by FDA management to make this system a success for promotion of construction sector.

He directed the officers of concerned sections for early disposal of applications received through E-governance system for ensuring the provision of departmental services within stipulated days.

He warned that delay in this regard would not be tolerated and the defaulters would be held responsible.

He asked the E-Khidmat Markaz management to point out any delay from FDA so that immediate action could be taken against the defaulter staff.

