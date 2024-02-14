Open Menu

E-Kutchehri Resolves LESCO Customers' Complaints Swiftly

Published February 14, 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider held an e-kutchehri [open court] here at LESCO Headquarters on Wednesday by listening/considering the LESCO customers' complaints through a Facebook live session.

He also issued on-the-spot orders to the officers' concerned for immediate redress of complaints.

Company's Director (HR) Mohammad Nauman Ghafoor, DG (Implementation) Raja Mehmood, Chief Engineer (Operations) Sarwar Mughal, Chief Engineer (T&G) Zafar Mehmood, Manager (Commercial) Tariq Usman, In charge (Complaint Cell) Rana Rizwan Sibghatullah, Deputy Manager (Admin) Salman Haider and Assistant Manager (Complaint Cell) Farhan Shakeel were also present, while the SEs (Superintending Engineers) of all the LESCO circles participated online.

A large number of customers of all LESCO circles approached the e-kutchehri for timely resolution of their complaints, most were related to delay in installation of new meters and replacement of defective meters, and the LESCO chief issued instructions accordingly to the officers concerned for their early resolution.

He urged all the officers to address grievances of all the customers. He also appealed to the customers to pay their electricity bills on time so that they would be supplied with uninterrupted electricity.

On this occasion, the customers appreciated the LESCO CEO for this effective initiative that ensures their easy access to the LESCO's top management and hoped their complaints would now be treated and resolved in a proper manner.

It should be noted that every month, the LESCO chief along with top management receives complaints from the customers through the facebook page LESCO PMDU.

