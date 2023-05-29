'E-learning' course for police officials begins

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :A three-day 'E-learning' course has been started at police lines on Monday under the supervision of Regional Police Officer Capt (Retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary.

This course is being conducted under Regional Training Centre (RTC) while sub-inspector Rao Muhammad Naveed is in-charge of RTC, said a press release issued here.

As many as 14 Constables, Head Constables, and ASI-level officials from Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran regions are participating in the course.

The purpose of the course is to explain the search procedure during general hold-up so that when a police officer arrives at a crime scene h/she knows what to do and how to investigate the crime.