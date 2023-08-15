E-membership system introduced at Al-Fateh sports complex e-library

The district administration has introduced e-membership and e-library attendance system at the Al-Fateh sports complex e-library here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration has introduced e-membership and e-library attendance system at the Al-Fateh sports complex e-library here on Tuesday.

The e-library application has been launched in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology board, Youth Affairs Department, Archives and libraries department.

A spokesperson for the district administration said that now the citizens can easily get online registration with the library.