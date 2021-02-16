UrduPoint.com
E-office Helps Govt Save Rs 300 Mln

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 05:00 PM

E-office helps govt save Rs 300 mln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Secretary Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui while lauding the achievement of E-Office in Pakistan Software Export board said step will ensure efficiency and transparency as it eliminates the time-consuming physical movement of file from one office to another.

"Implementation of E-office in government offices is a major step forward into an era of paperless administration in government offices" the secretary expressed these views in ceremony held here for achieving Level 4 in E-Office Implementation.

According to National Information Technology Board (NITB), the implementation of E-office in various government departments has resulted in an estimated saving of Rs. 300 million in stationary alone, in addition to 80% saving in time and a consummate increase in efficiency.

E-Office is a digital workplace solution that replaces the existing method of manual handling of files and documents with an efficient electronic system. The system automates routine tasks while ensuring security and confidentiality of data.

MD PSEB Osman Nasir said that all possible steps are being undertaken to facilitate Pakistan's IT Industry and it is being restructured on the modern lines in order to lead next phase of Pakistan's IT Industry growth.

Pakistan Software Export Board was an entity of the MoITT with the mandate to enhance exports of Pakistan's IT Industry. Developed by National Information Technology Board (NITB), the E-office suite is the automation of core businesses of the government.

