E-Office To Provide Better Public Services, Ensure Transparency: PM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2024 | 10:14 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the main objective behind usage of E-Office system in the federal government’s run ministries and departments would provide better services to the public, besides ensuring transparency in the government system
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the main objective behind usage of E-Office system in the federal government’s run ministries and departments would provide better services to the public, besides ensuring transparency in the government system.
The prime minister chaired an important review meeting on shifting of federal government’s run ministries and departments on E-Office.
The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister of State for Information and Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, PM’s Coordinator Rana Ahsan Afzal and other relevant senor officials, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
During the meeting, the prime minister observed that with this system, billions of rupees in the national exchequers could be saved and the lesser use of paper would also cast positive effects upon environment.
He also directed for simplification and security of E-office system.
The prime minister directed for expediting work on the matters related to a cooperation agreement with Huawei, a Chinese company.
The meeting was apprised of progress made on the E-Office system, its implementation and reforms.
For the evaluation of success of this system, key performance indicators were being arranged. While overhauling of National Information Technology Board was also started, it was further added.
Recent Stories
CM Bugti, Federal Minister discuss transfer of tube-wells to solar energy in mee ..
Secretary for action against transporters charging high fares on Eid-ul Azah
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Toss between India and Canada delayed due to wet outfiel ..
CM directs SSWMB to ensure lifting of 154,482 tons of offals, garbage during Eid ..
LG minister visits cattle markets, inspects facilities
PU women cricket team wins 1st PCB tournament
Italy PM slams Putin's 'propaganda' on Ukraine peace talks
Chopping off camel’s leg: Case registered against unknown men instead of suspe ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defeat Nepal
Sindh Govt tapping renewable resources to reduce power tariff: CM
Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black outfit
Governor directs for uninterrupted electricity to hospitals, sanitation in Karac ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti, Federal Minister discuss transfer of tube-wells to solar energy in meeting13 minutes ago
-
Secretary for action against transporters charging high fares on Eid-ul Azah13 minutes ago
-
Arafah Day teaches universal lesson of collectivity, brotherhood, unity to Muslims: Senator Abdul Qa ..25 minutes ago
-
Preparations to celebrate Eid ul Azha on June 17 in full swing in AJK36 minutes ago
-
Govt striving hard to steer country out of crises: Awais Leghari45 minutes ago
-
Elite force officer gunned down two senior lawyers45 minutes ago
-
PNS BABUR participates PN-TN bilateral drill TURGUTREIS-IX at Aksaz Turkiye55 minutes ago
-
CDA distributes biodegradable bags ahead of Eid-ul-Azha1 hour ago
-
CM Murad terms FY 2024-25 provincial budget as pro-public1 hour ago
-
Home dept to install cameras in 43 Jails1 hour ago
-
Murree residents decry lack of local forest fire fighting facilities1 hour ago
-
PM unveils reforms agenda of economic revival; says country on course of progress1 hour ago