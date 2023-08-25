Open Menu

E-passport Facility Offered At Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2023 | 12:30 PM

E-passport facility offered at Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Regional Passport Office Faisalabad has started offering the facility of e-passport to facilitate the masses, said Muhammad Asif Siddique In-charge Regional Passport Office.

In an exclusive interview with APP here on Friday, he said that the best security features of biometric data and digital signatures had been added for the e-passport.

He highlighted that this facility will particularly help the frequent foreign travelers and overseas Pakistanis.

Under this facility, the passport holders could renew their passport through an online system.

The applicants could upload the required documents through the web portal, while they could track the progress on their application,he added.

He said that the system would not only facilitate the consumers but also lessen the burden on the passport office. The RPO said that the passport office had capacity to accommodate 300 individuals but the number of applicants exceeds 700-800 per day.

Passport processing counters had been provided in the NADRA offices in Sammundri, Tandlianwala and Jaranwala.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Progress Jaranwala Tandlianwala Best

Recent Stories

Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand extended fo ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand extended for three days in cipher case

9 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif decides not to return Pakistan in Sep ..

Nawaz Sharif decides not to return Pakistan in Sept

1 hour ago
 ECP ensures equitable elections in talks with PTI, ..

ECP ensures equitable elections in talks with PTI, JUI-F

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 PM calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen ..

PM calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen Pakistan’s relationships wit ..

2 hours ago
 Govt to hold polls as per ECP timeline: Murtaza So ..

Govt to hold polls as per ECP timeline: Murtaza Solangi

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

4 hours ago
 AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE ba ..

AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE banks until end of June 2023

11 hours ago
 Financial, realty blue chips continue to drive UAE ..

Financial, realty blue chips continue to drive UAE stock markets

11 hours ago
 Two day training session to uplift "Minority Facil ..

Two day training session to uplift "Minority Facilitation Desks" held

13 hours ago
 UAE&#039;s inclusion into BRICS opens up significa ..

UAE&#039;s inclusion into BRICS opens up significant development prospects: Mini ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan