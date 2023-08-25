E-passport facility offered at Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Regional Passport Office Faisalabad has started offering the facility of e-passport to facilitate the masses, said Muhammad Asif Siddique In-charge Regional Passport Office.

In an exclusive interview with APP here on Friday, he said that the best security features of biometric data and digital signatures had been added for the e-passport.

He highlighted that this facility will particularly help the frequent foreign travelers and overseas Pakistanis.

Under this facility, the passport holders could renew their passport through an online system.

The applicants could upload the required documents through the web portal, while they could track the progress on their application,he added.

He said that the system would not only facilitate the consumers but also lessen the burden on the passport office. The RPO said that the passport office had capacity to accommodate 300 individuals but the number of applicants exceeds 700-800 per day.

Passport processing counters had been provided in the NADRA offices in Sammundri, Tandlianwala and Jaranwala.