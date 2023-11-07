Open Menu

E-Pay App Upgraded For Effortless Tax Payments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2023 | 05:50 PM

e-Pay App upgraded for effortless tax payments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) e-Pay Punjab, developed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Finance Department, has been upgraded to make its user interface more attractive and user-friendly.

This was told by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf during a progress review meeting here on Tuesday.

Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked that the details of various government departments were presented in the app in the form of beautiful icons allowing users to view tax details of each department by clicking on the respective icons.

“A 'Favorite' button has also been added to the home screen, enabling citizens to easily include traffic fines and other taxes on their home screens, saving time and making payments more convenient,” he added.

Additionally, a 'Slider Bar' has been added to the home screen, displaying important and up-to-date information about the app and taxes.

Chairman Faisal Yousaf further stated that 33 taxes of 14 different departments can now be paid with just one click through e-Pay Punjab. Citizens can save their time and petrol, as they can pay taxes from the comforts of their homes instead of visiting government offices, he added.

