E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Bln Revenue
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 08:13 PM
The Government of Punjab has collected a record tax revenue of over Rs 400 billion through e-Pay Punjab, an online platform for the collection of government receipts. Meanwhile, the number of online transactions through the system have crossed the mark of 50 million
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The Government of Punjab has collected a record tax revenue of over Rs 400 billion through e-Pay Punjab, an online platform for the collection of government receipts. Meanwhile, the number of online transactions through the system have crossed the mark of 50 million.
This was emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousuf here on Monday.
The participants of the meeting were apprised that the trend of online payments by citizens has increased significantly as more than 30 lakh citizens have downloaded the App so far.
It is pertinent to mention here that 84 taxes of 18 departments including Punjab Land Records Authority can be paid through the portal.
On the occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousuf remarked that new services are also being added to e-Pay Punjab so that citizens can get maximum convenience. The aim is to streamline processes and make government services more accessible to the public.
e-Pay Punjab, developed by PITB in collaboration with Punjab Finance Department and 1 Link, allows payments to be made via ATM, internet banking, mobile banking or over the counter by visiting the nearest 1Link member banks. The taxes can also be paid through Telco Agents and mobile wallet.
Recent Stories
Faisalabad to be transformed into modern city: Maryam Nawaz
Shafqat Shah congratulates Christian community on Palm Sunday
Global stock markets fluctuate as geopolitics, inflation concerns rise
National Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana region
PPP government ensures protection of temples: Mayor
PM, German ambassador discuss ties
Relations between Pakistan and Turkiye on rise: CM
BoG, BKMC Swabi congratulates Dr Amjad for pride of performance award
11 profiteers arrested during crackdown
Renowned Urdu Poet Tasneem Abidi's ‘Manqbati Warsae Adab Aur Urdu Shairat’ r ..
CM greets Hindu community on Holi
Maryam vows to end economic woes jointly
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Faisalabad to be transformed into modern city: Maryam Nawaz2 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah congratulates Christian community on Palm Sunday2 minutes ago
-
National Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana region5 minutes ago
-
PPP government ensures protection of temples: Mayor5 minutes ago
-
PM, German ambassador discuss ties5 minutes ago
-
Relations between Pakistan and Turkiye on rise: CM5 minutes ago
-
BoG, BKMC Swabi congratulates Dr Amjad for pride of performance award5 minutes ago
-
11 profiteers arrested during crackdown14 minutes ago
-
Renowned Urdu Poet Tasneem Abidi's ‘Manqbati Warsae Adab Aur Urdu Shairat’ released14 minutes ago
-
CM greets Hindu community on Holi3 minutes ago
-
Maryam vows to end economic woes jointly3 minutes ago
-
Khalid Maqbool vows to play proactive role for improving education in Sindh3 minutes ago