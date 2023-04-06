E-Pay Punjab fetches Rs 173bn revenue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The Punjab government has collected a record tax revenue of over Rs 173 billion through e-Pay Punjab, an online platform for collection of the government receipts.

The number of online transactions through the system have crossed the mark of 28 million, says a Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) press release, issued here on Thursday.

The Punjab government has so far collected over Rs 17 billion as Token Tax, Rs 17 billion as Property Tax and over Rs 3 billion in lieu of Vehicle Transfer Tax, it added.

The e-Pay Punjab app., developed by the PITB in collaboration with Punjab Finance Department and 1 Link, has been offering online payment of 26 taxes/levies for 11 different departments across the province.

The app allows payments to be made via ATM, internet banking, mobile banking or over the counter by visiting the nearest 1-Link member banks. The taxes can also be paid through Telco Agents and mobile wallet.