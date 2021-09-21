UrduPoint.com

E-Payment Being Ensured For Businessmen: CM Aide

Tue 21st September 2021

E-Payment being ensured for businessmen: CM aide

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Investment and Public Private Partnership Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar Tuesday said that many mega projects have been launched under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Unit and its benefits were reaching to the people.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at his office here. The meeting also reviewed the two-year performance of the Public Private Partnership Unit.

Qasim Naveed Qamar said that provincial government was making all-out efforts to remove obstacles of the investors.

He said that E-payment was being ensured for the business community so that it will be easy for them to do business.

He said, 'We want development in Sindh in order to provide employment and business opportunities.' The CM aide said that all institutions were working together for the development of the province.

It is hoped that Sindh will be the number one province in Pakistan in terms of business and employment.

He said that a friendly environment was being ensured in the province for investors and businessmen so that they can carry out their work without any fear.

