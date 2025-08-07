E-police Post App Being Used To Control Crimes In District
Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2025 | 11:10 AM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, practical steps are being taken to control crimes across the district.
The cordon is being tightened against criminal elements through the e-police post equipped with modern technology.
The process of checking suspicious persons and vehicles is underway across the district through the e-police post app.
The police checked 41,711 suspicious persons through the app in the month of July.
During the month, 34,664 suspicious vehicles were checked.
Six declared criminals and 1 court fugitive were arrested during the checking of suspicious persons.
District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed said that practical steps were being taken across the district to protect the lives of the people.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months
ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results with 12% net profit growth
July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientists say
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2025
Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..
Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative
Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in re ..
Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom
Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, w ..
Putin meets US envoy Witkoff
More Stories From Pakistan
-
E-police post app being used to control crimes in district2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 316,100 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
MPA meets elder leader, discusses various issues12 minutes ago
-
2 killed, 2 hurt as tree falls on tent in IIOJK's Kulgam town12 minutes ago
-
Zero waste drive underway under CPP in district12 minutes ago
-
UNICEF strengthens partnership with University of Peshawar22 minutes ago
-
PM grieved over death of former LHC CJ Mian Allah Nawaz42 minutes ago
-
President strongly condemns Mastung terror attack on security forces2 hours ago
-
Regional Director Ombudsman visits RHC Daur, Basic Health Unit Plus9 hours ago
-
DEC arrange two NADRA mobile registration vans to facilitate to issue CNICs for minority community9 hours ago
-
Police arrest 7 accused, recover motor cycles9 hours ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on security forces vehicle in Mastung10 hours ago