E-police Post App Being Used To Control Crimes In District

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2025 | 11:10 AM

E-police post app being used to control crimes in district

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, practical steps are being taken to control crimes across the district.

The cordon is being tightened against criminal elements through the e-police post equipped with modern technology.

The process of checking suspicious persons and vehicles is underway across the district through the e-police post app.

The police checked 41,711 suspicious persons through the app in the month of July.

During the month, 34,664 suspicious vehicles were checked.

Six declared criminals and 1 court fugitive were arrested during the checking of suspicious persons.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed said that practical steps were being taken across the district to protect the lives of the people.

APP/mha/378

