E-procurement system to be introduced to bring transparency in tendering process

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) South Punjab Secretariat has decided to introduce E-procurement system to bring transparency in the tendering and purchasing process in government departments.

A meeting in this regard was chaired by Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Saqib Zafar which was attended by Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, Secretary Primary and Secondary HealthCare South Punjab Muhammad Hayat Lak, Secretary Forest Sarfraz Khan Magsi, Secretary Services Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, Additional Secretaries of Housing, Higher Education, school education and Home departments.

The ACS South Punjab said that E-procurement system was the best model for tendering of development projects and purchase of various articles and this model was being practiced all over the world.

He said the electronic system will save time and bidding of tenders and its approval process will all be done online which will gurantee the transperency.

Saqib said that E-procurement system could easily identify blacklisted companies and such companies would not be able to participate in any tender.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman was keen to launch the system in all the departments.

ACS South further said that it was the need of the hour to abandon the old system of tendering and adopt a digitized system.

He directed to make a plan for training of officers by Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and these officers will work as master trainers to trained officials.

He also issued directions to upgrade the electronic filing system.

APP/sak

1520 hrs