E-Procurement system to bring more transparency in governance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The Punjab government launched an innovative E-Procurement System to eradicate malpractices and bring transparency to the procurement and acquisition of goods.

South Punjab Secretariat initiated special training programme at Islamia University Bahawalpur, under the supervision of the Punjab Information Technology board and the Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA).

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Captain (Retd), Saqib Zafar, inspected the training along with Secretary Services Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan and MD PPRA Waqar Azim.

He stressed the demand for embracing digital technology, highlighting how digitization can effectively combat corruption and ensure merit-based practices.

The Punjab government has already been implementing E-Governance and E-Filing systems.

Captain (Retd) Saqib expressed that the introduction of the E-Procurement System would resolve issues related to tendering complaints. He explained that the new system would conduct the entire tender collection and approval process online, restricting blacklisted companies from participating automatically.

MD PPRA Waqar Azim also revealed that 35 focal persons from various departments of the South Punjab Secretariat are currently undergoing training, while all officials in the Lahore Secretariat have completed their training on the E-Procurement System.