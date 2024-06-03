Open Menu

E-Procurement Workshop Opens In Multan To Build Officials’ Capacity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2024 | 08:53 PM

e-Procurement workshop opens in Multan to build officials’ capacity

A two-day e-Procurement workshop began here Monday to enhance capacity of officials of all the government departments in Multan division and to bring transparency and efficiency into public procurement operations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) A two-day e-Procurement workshop began here Monday to enhance capacity of officials of all the government departments in Multan division and to bring transparency and efficiency into public procurement operations.

The workshop was being organized by Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Punjab and Punjab Information Technology board (PITB). Managing Director PPRA Punjab Waqar Azeem said that e-procurement system was a step towards good governance and ensure complete transparency in procurement and speed up process, saving time.

The training workshops were being held to strengthen procurement system in the government departments, he added.

Under the e-procurement system, planning, online advertisement, online bidding, e-submission, e-evaluation, contract reporting and all other relevant processes have been computerized.

Focal Person PITB e-procurement Punjab Muhammad Ashfaq Tiwana said that under this system, vendors can submit their bids online no matter which part of the country or the world they were present in. He said that officials of 43 departments of Punjab and e-force team of south Punjab have undergone this training.

Related Topics

Multan World Technology Punjab All Government

Recent Stories

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) orgainzes UET ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) orgainzes UET test

7 minutes ago
 Federal Capital set to receive 30 electric buses, ..

Federal Capital set to receive 30 electric buses, launching on two initial route ..

5 minutes ago
 06 parties pre-qualify for PIACL divestment

06 parties pre-qualify for PIACL divestment

7 minutes ago
 Rubaba to bear student's expenses participating in ..

Rubaba to bear student's expenses participating in "Yaqeen" education camp

7 minutes ago
 Boy molester arrested in Wah Cantt

Boy molester arrested in Wah Cantt

11 minutes ago
 Green Journalist Awards recognition to media servi ..

Green Journalist Awards recognition to media services highlighting climate actio ..

11 minutes ago
Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah ..

Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah felicitates newly elected off ..

11 minutes ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa urges unity after histori ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa urges unity after historic ANC setback

15 minutes ago
 Turkish FM visits China amid Palestinian-Israeli c ..

Turkish FM visits China amid Palestinian-Israeli conflict

15 minutes ago
 Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegation calls o ..

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegation calls on Shaza Fatima

5 minutes ago
 KMC General meeting on June 10

KMC General meeting on June 10

16 minutes ago
 Trade deficit contracted 15.25 per cent in 11 mont ..

Trade deficit contracted 15.25 per cent in 11 months

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan