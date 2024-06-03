E-Procurement Workshop Opens In Multan To Build Officials’ Capacity
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2024 | 08:53 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) A two-day e-Procurement workshop began here Monday to enhance capacity of officials of all the government departments in Multan division and to bring transparency and efficiency into public procurement operations.
The workshop was being organized by Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Punjab and Punjab Information Technology board (PITB). Managing Director PPRA Punjab Waqar Azeem said that e-procurement system was a step towards good governance and ensure complete transparency in procurement and speed up process, saving time.
The training workshops were being held to strengthen procurement system in the government departments, he added.
Under the e-procurement system, planning, online advertisement, online bidding, e-submission, e-evaluation, contract reporting and all other relevant processes have been computerized.
Focal Person PITB e-procurement Punjab Muhammad Ashfaq Tiwana said that under this system, vendors can submit their bids online no matter which part of the country or the world they were present in. He said that officials of 43 departments of Punjab and e-force team of south Punjab have undergone this training.
