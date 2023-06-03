E-registration started in Faisalabad

Revenue Department has started E-registration system to facilitate the masses for registration of their properties online in Faisalabad

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Abdullah Mahmood inaugurated the e-registration system by handing over the deed to the applicant.

�He said that implementation of this system would improve the facility and there would be ease in the registration of property through online.

Through e-registration system, the citizens could get registry on the spot by applying at their own. This facility would also help in ensuring transparency with innovation in registration system, he added.