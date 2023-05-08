E registration system in Pindi district soon: DC

The district administration is going to launch an e-registration system under the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) in all the tehsils of Rawalpindi soon

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ):The district administration is going to launch an e-registration system under the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) in all the tehsils of Rawalpindi soon.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema while talking to newsmen after visiting the land record centre here on Monday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Nabeel Sindhu and other staff of the revenue department and local administration were also present on this occasion.

"A web portal has been launched for e-registration which will eliminate the necessity of middlemen and instances of counterfeiting," Cheema added.

He said that after launching this system residents of the district would get rid of the decades-old revenue system besides eliminating the dependence of owners on 'middlemen' and eliminating chances of tempering with record during registration.

The DC revealed that the e-registration system will be linked to NADRA, a land record management system, and an e-stamp system while the system will be developed with modern lines using the latest technology and software updates.

Responding to a question, he claimed that this initiative of the Punjab government is aimed at bringing transparency to the process and reducing corruption and fraud in property purchase and sale.

Cheema said that under this system public will get the challan from the e-stamp web portal and after paying the prescribed fee in the Bank of Punjab, customers will be able to write the guarantee at home.

He said that this initiative is a revolutionary step which would end public visits to revenue offices, Kutcheries and stamp vendors instead they get all the matters related to revenue through an information technology systematic system while the concerned applicant would just visit one time physical at the sub-registrar office at the transfer of the land for the testimony of his transfer.