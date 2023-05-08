UrduPoint.com

E Registration System In Pindi District Soon: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2023 | 11:05 PM

E registration system in Pindi district soon: DC

The district administration is going to launch an e-registration system under the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) in all the tehsils of Rawalpindi soon

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ):The district administration is going to launch an e-registration system under the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) in all the tehsils of Rawalpindi soon.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema while talking to newsmen after visiting the land record centre here on Monday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Nabeel Sindhu and other staff of the revenue department and local administration were also present on this occasion.

"A web portal has been launched for e-registration which will eliminate the necessity of middlemen and instances of counterfeiting," Cheema added.

He said that after launching this system residents of the district would get rid of the decades-old revenue system besides eliminating the dependence of owners on 'middlemen' and eliminating chances of tempering with record during registration.

The DC revealed that the e-registration system will be linked to NADRA, a land record management system, and an e-stamp system while the system will be developed with modern lines using the latest technology and software updates.

Responding to a question, he claimed that this initiative of the Punjab government is aimed at bringing transparency to the process and reducing corruption and fraud in property purchase and sale.

Cheema said that under this system public will get the challan from the e-stamp web portal and after paying the prescribed fee in the Bank of Punjab, customers will be able to write the guarantee at home.

He said that this initiative is a revolutionary step which would end public visits to revenue offices, Kutcheries and stamp vendors instead they get all the matters related to revenue through an information technology systematic system while the concerned applicant would just visit one time physical at the sub-registrar office at the transfer of the land for the testimony of his transfer.

Related Topics

Corruption Technology Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit Sale Rawalpindi Nabeel Bank Of Punjab All From

Recent Stories

ECC approves fixation of maximum retail prices of ..

ECC approves fixation of maximum retail prices of 4 new cardiac stents

3 minutes ago
 Cognitive behavioural therapy can improve fatigue ..

Cognitive behavioural therapy can improve fatigue after Covid-19: Study

44 seconds ago
 Sindh expressed confidence on PPP in LG elections: ..

Sindh expressed confidence on PPP in LG elections: Sharjeel Memon

3 minutes ago
 Afghanistan seeks to use CPEC to advance economic ..

Afghanistan seeks to use CPEC to advance economic development: Qian Feng

45 seconds ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed names new executive directors ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed names new executive directors at Dubai Government

23 minutes ago
 Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan opens 2nd ..

Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan opens 2nd World Utilities Congress in A ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.