E-registration System Should Be Introduced For Convenience Of Citizens Of Services: Younis Dagha

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2023 | 08:36 PM

E-registration system should be introduced for convenience of citizens of services: Younis Dagha

Sindh Caretaker Minister of Finance, Revenue and Planning and Development Muhammad Younis Dagha on Tuesday directed officials concerned that e-registration system should be introduced to facilitate the masses

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Caretaker Minister of Finance, Revenue and Planning and Development Muhammad Younis Dagha on Tuesday directed officials concerned that e-registration system should be introduced to facilitate the masses.

Younis Dagha said this while presiding over the meeting held at the office of the Sindh board of Revenue here.

He directed the concerned officers to remove the defects from the record of Board of Revenue and also improve services. For this purpose an e-registration system should be introduced to facilitate the citizens, he added.

Younis Dagha advised the officers that providing the best services to the citizens should be their priority and all efforts should be made for this purpose.

In the meeting, the officers of the Sindh Revenue department gave a detailed briefing to the minister about their respective fields.

Senior Member Board of Revenue Baqaullah Unar, Member RS&EP Waseem Shamshad, Secretary Land Revenue, Member Gothabad Scheme, IG Registration and other senior officers attended the meeting.

