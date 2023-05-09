UrduPoint.com

E-registration System To Launch Soon In Pindi Distt: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2023 | 06:10 PM

E-registration system to launch soon in Pindi distt: DC

WAH CANTT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The district administration is going to launch E-registration system under the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) in all the tehsils of Rawalpindi soon.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema while talking to newsmen after visiting the land record center here on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Nabeel Sindhu, other relevant staff of the revenue department, and local administration.

"A web portal has been launched for E-registration to eliminate the necessity of middlemen and instances of counterfeiting," Cheema added.

He said that after launching this system residents of the district would get rid of the decades-old revenue system besides eliminating the dependence of owners on 'middlemen' and eliminating chances of tempering with record during registration.

The DC revealed, "The E-registration system will be linked to NADRA, a land record management system, and an E-stamp system while the system will be developed with modern lines using the latest technology and software updates.

" Responding to a question about the digitalization of land records, Cheema replied," The land record of three tehsils including Taxila, Kahuta, and Kallar Syedian has been digitalized 100 percent while 90 percent digitalization of land record of Gujjar Khan completed while 50 percent work of three tehsils of Rawalpindi city has completed." He claimed, "This is the exemplary public friendly step taken by Rawalpindi administration during last many decades." He said, "E-registration portal is updated and all the revenue records of these tehsils are updated at the land record system of Punjab land record authority with the untiring work of the revenue department officials who work day and night for updating the record."Responding to another question, he said, "Jammabandi (record of rights of land) of 158 mozzas has been completed in Rawalpindi district by the revenue department, resultantly the ownership record of the land of vast areas of Rawalpindi has subsequently been updated."

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Rawalpindi Kahuta Taxila Nabeel All

Recent Stories

Saba Qamar suffers from lung inflections

Saba Qamar suffers from lung inflections

15 minutes ago
 First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discu ..

First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discuss latest evidence-based knowl ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties ..

Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties with neighbouring countries: F ..

2 hours ago
 PTI releases Imran Khan’s pre-recorded message f ..

PTI releases Imran Khan’s pre-recorded message for the nation

2 hours ago
 Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

3 hours ago
 Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba St ..

Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.