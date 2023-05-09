E-registration system to launch soon in Pindi distt: DC

WAH CANTT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The district administration is going to launch E-registration system under the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) in all the tehsils of Rawalpindi soon.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema while talking to newsmen after visiting the land record center here on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Nabeel Sindhu, other relevant staff of the revenue department, and local administration.

"A web portal has been launched for E-registration to eliminate the necessity of middlemen and instances of counterfeiting," Cheema added.

He said that after launching this system residents of the district would get rid of the decades-old revenue system besides eliminating the dependence of owners on 'middlemen' and eliminating chances of tempering with record during registration.

The DC revealed, "The E-registration system will be linked to NADRA, a land record management system, and an E-stamp system while the system will be developed with modern lines using the latest technology and software updates.

" Responding to a question about the digitalization of land records, Cheema replied," The land record of three tehsils including Taxila, Kahuta, and Kallar Syedian has been digitalized 100 percent while 90 percent digitalization of land record of Gujjar Khan completed while 50 percent work of three tehsils of Rawalpindi city has completed." He claimed, "This is the exemplary public friendly step taken by Rawalpindi administration during last many decades." He said, "E-registration portal is updated and all the revenue records of these tehsils are updated at the land record system of Punjab land record authority with the untiring work of the revenue department officials who work day and night for updating the record."Responding to another question, he said, "Jammabandi (record of rights of land) of 158 mozzas has been completed in Rawalpindi district by the revenue department, resultantly the ownership record of the land of vast areas of Rawalpindi has subsequently been updated."