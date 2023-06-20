UrduPoint.com

"E-registration" To Be Done Under Automatic System: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2023 | 06:20 PM

"E-registration" to be done under automatic system: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan has said "E-registration" will be done under the automatic system and after its implementation no registry will be required through manual procedure.

He said that "E-registration" would add a new chapter of convenience and ease and process of transfer of property will be transparent.

He stated this while addressing a meeting of revenue officers regarding the implementation of the initiative of board of Revenue Punjab.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of four tehsils, Sub-Registrar Urban/Rural and Tehsildar.

He said that with the help of e-registration, there will be ease for people and effective monitoring of officers, adding thatthe Punjab government was trying day and night to provide modern facilities to people.

More Stories From Pakistan

