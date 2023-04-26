UrduPoint.com

E-registration To Bring Modernity, Transparency To Property Transfer Matters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2023 | 09:47 PM

Deputy Commissioner Syed Asif Hussain Shah said on Wednesday that e-registration would soon begin across Punjab to bring modernity and transparency to property transfer matters and ensure actual tax collection

Presiding over a meeting, DC said that e-registration has already begun in Sahiwal division under a pilot project on the orders of the chief secretary of Punjab and would soon start benefiting people across the province.

He ordered revenue officials to complete all the arrangements necessary for the full-fledged launch of the initiative as part of the Land Record System.

He said that Deed Writers would transfer data to the registrar through e-registration.

All relevant fees and taxes would be generated through the system and the process would be completed only after payment.

The DC said that the new advancement would plug chances of deliberate less assessment of fee/tax, embezzlement or record tampering.

He said deed writers would undergo training before the system becomes part of the LRS.

ADCR Tayyab Khan, ADCG Syed Khalid Mahmood Gilani, AC Vehari Syed Kamran Afzal Bukhari and other officials were present.

