E-registration training completed in all districts: DG PLRA

Director General of the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) Saira Omer has announced the completion of training for officers and officials, including deed-writers, regarding the e-registration of property records in all districts of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sahiwal, Multan, Sargodha, and Bahawalpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Director General of the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) Saira Omer has announced the completion of training for officers and officials, including deed-writers, regarding the e-registration of property records in all districts of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sahiwal, Multan, Sargodha, and Bahawalpur.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, she mentioned that the training process will be concluded next week in the districts of DG Khan and Faisalabad divisions. This e-registration initiative aims to preserve and facilitate the easy transfer of public properties while ensuring the security of revenue records.

It has been implemented in 90% of the districts, significantly enhancing the transparency and efficiency of property transfer. Manual registration is no longer possible in the districts where training has been completed, as adherence to the prescribed procedures is mandatory, she said.

The DG PLRA provided insights into the automated process of e-registration, where citizens can enter registration details on a computer either personally or through a deed writer and submit them online to the sub-registrar. Once the statements and thumb impressions of both parties are verified at the registrar's office, the registration process is considered complete. Moreover, citizens can conveniently access a copy of the registered document online from their homes through the e-registration system.

The introduction of e-registration will effectively safeguard revenue records against unauthorized alterations and serve as a valuable tool in combating corruption. It will greatly facilitate the public and enable efficient monitoring by officials. To ensure proper supervision, a monitoring cell has been established within the Punjab Land Records Authority, ensuring the effective implementation of the e-registration system, concluded Saira Omer.