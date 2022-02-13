UrduPoint.com

E-Rozgaar Admission: Youth Can Get Free Digital Skills Training

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2022 | 02:10 PM

E-Rozgaar admission: Youth can get free digital skills training

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Admission for free E-Rozgaar Training Programme 2022 has been announced for unemployed youth of the Rawalpindi district.

According to Center Manager, Muhammad Shujja, the applications are now open for free training of digital skills and freelancing under E-Rozgaar Training Programme 2022.

He informed that the youngsters who have completed 16 years of education can get registered to become part of the training programme for free courses of E-Commerce, Technical, Content Marketing and Advertising, Creative Designing, Digital and Social Media Marketing.

The students would be imparted three-month training for freelancing, profile making and order taking skills.

He informed that the E-Rozgar Centers were working here in COMSATS University and Rawalpindi Women University.

The purpose of the program is to provide earning opportunities to the youth through IT and freelancing training and the program has been a success as its trainees have earned over 350 million rupees in the past few years.

Interested candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can apply through the e-Rozgaar website www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk.

The unemployed youth of Punjab under 35 years of age may apply for the training program.

The training programme was launched by the Youth Affairs and sports Department, Government of Punjab in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology board.

/395

Related Topics

Technology Sports Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Social Media Rawalpindi May Women Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

5 hours ago
 India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

10 hours ago
 Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 D ..

Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

10 hours ago
 19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take plac ..

19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take place in March

10 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President of Philippines

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>