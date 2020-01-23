UrduPoint.com
E-Rozgaar Graduation Ceremony Held At Rawalpindi Women University

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 07:29 PM

E-Rozgaar graduation ceremony held at Rawalpindi Women University

E-Rozgaar Centre of Rawalpindi Women University organized 7th graduation ceremony here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :E-Rozgaar Centre of Rawalpindi Women University organized 7th graduation ceremony here on Thursday.

Senior E-Rozgaar Program Manager Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) (PITB) Ahmad Bilal, Chairman IT Committee RCCI Mr.Raja Omer Iqbal,Deputy Convenir Trade Promotion Mrs.Gull Zeba,Prof.Aliyeh Huda Mirza,Dr.Asma Zahoor and Ms.Saima Siddique and Hassan Mirza were also present on the occassion.

The chief guest lauded the PITB's efforts for empowering the students to make their earnings through freelancing by using their full potential and appreciated the efforts of the university E-Rozgaar Centre for their outstanding performance and urged them to use their E- Skills to enhance their learning and earning capacities.

The guest of honor, Chairman Chamber of Commerce Rawalpindi, Raja Omer Iqbal assured the institution of all help and future collaboration.

