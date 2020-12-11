E-rozgaar programme launched for educated youth

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and the Youth Affairs Department have launched free-of-cost training.e-rozgaar programme for educated jobless youth to earn through online freelancing.

Educated and unemployed citizens who want to earn money through freelancing can apply for free training on the website www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk.

A minimum of 16 years of education is required for admission with online test, domicile of Punjab, effective identity card and age should be below 35 years.

Networks Engineer Mohammad Imran and Lab Manager Sidrah Zabih said that the program includes training from Pakistan's top freelancers in the fields of Creative Design, Technical and Content Marketing and Advertising, and at the end they would be awarded certificates on completion of three months training.

The program has benefited more than 24,000 young people and earned more than 35 million, they added.