UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

E-rozgaar Programme Launched For Educated Youth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

E-rozgaar programme launched for educated youth

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and the Youth Affairs Department have launched free-of-cost training.e-rozgaar programme for educated jobless youth to earn through online freelancing.

Educated and unemployed citizens who want to earn money through freelancing can apply for free training on the website www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk.

A minimum of 16 years of education is required for admission with online test, domicile of Punjab, effective identity card and age should be below 35 years.

Networks Engineer Mohammad Imran and Lab Manager Sidrah Zabih said that the program includes training from Pakistan's top freelancers in the fields of Creative Design, Technical and Content Marketing and Advertising, and at the end they would be awarded certificates on completion of three months training.

The program has benefited more than 24,000 young people and earned more than 35 million, they added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education Punjab Young Money From Top Million

Recent Stories

Huawei helps build better education in the Middle ..

1 minute ago

Shehzar Mohammad fined 20 per cent match-fee for s ..

18 minutes ago

OIC Member States Reiterate their Resolve to Colla ..

18 minutes ago

USA Boxing announces endorsement for AIBA presiden ..

48 minutes ago

Huawei kicks off December Festivities with "Huawei ..

48 minutes ago

Sajid Khan bowls Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to top spot on ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.