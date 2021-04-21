e-Rozgaar programme launched for educated youth

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :-:Punjab Information Technology board and Youth Affairs Department have launched e-Rozgaar Programme for well educated yet jobless youth to enable them earn through online freelancing after getting free of cost training by the top free lances and experts of Information technology.

Ibrahim (Lab Manager) e-Rozgaar Program said the programme would include training from Pakistan's top freelancers in the fields of creative design, technical and content marketing and advertising, freelancing introductory course for all students, profiling and ordering.

He said that educated and unemployed citizens who want to earn money through freelancing can apply for free training on the website https://www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk/apply He said, this was a very rewarding programme for the youth who could earn reasonable income through online freelancing after getting free training in the field of creative designing, technical and content marketing & advertising and other disciplines.