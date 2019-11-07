UrduPoint.com
E-Rozgaar Seminar Held At Women University

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 04:44 PM

A seminar was organised at Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur in connection e-Rozgaar program of Punjab Information Technology Board

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :A seminar was organised at Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur in connection e-Rozgaar program of Punjab Information Technology board.

An e-Rozgaar center was also established in university earlier. The Registrar Prof. Dr. Ishfaq Mehmood Qureshi was the Chief Guest.

The objective of the seminar was to open applications for eRozgaar training of new batch and to aware students about eRozgaar that how eRozgaar was changing lives every day by diminishing unemployment.

Lab Manager Muhammad Ali Raja started the session with the introduction of eRozgaar followed by Zeeshan Ali briefly guiding about freelancing and the course of creative design.

Annus bin Zia briefly discussed Non-Technical Course and lastly Abdul Rehman discussed on Technical course track. System Network engineer Sarfraz Sheikh briefed on how they can apply for eRozgaar.How they can avail the opportunity and what is the procedure to enroll a student. He also thanked the university management for the cooperation. In the end, trainers answered the queries of the students.

Students of various departments attended the seminar.

