E-rozgar Centers Providing Top-notch Facilities To Freelancers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) E-rozgar centers, established by the government, are providing top-notch facilities to freelancers, including high-speed internet, UPS, training centers, individual cabins, meeting rooms, and separate office rooms for startups.
According to an official from the Ministry of IT, this initiative aims to propel IT exports to a remarkable $10 billion annually.
Through a robust public-private partnership model, these centers are poised to significantly enhance the capacity and income of freelancers, thereby fostering economic growth.
The Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) is tasked with providing freelancers the necessary technical support for these centers.
"We have taken all the necessary steps to bolster the digital ecosystem in Pakistan, utilizing all available platforms to position Pakistan as a leading 'Technology Destination' internationally," he added.
