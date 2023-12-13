Open Menu

E-Rozgar Centre Invites Applications From Youth For Freelancing Courses

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2023 | 06:12 PM

e-Rozgar centre invites applications from youth for freelancing courses

The e-Rozgar Centre has invited applications from youth to join the fresh batch for IT training to enable them to earn livelihood via freelancing

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The e-Rozgar Centre has invited applications from youth to join the fresh batch for IT training to enable them to earn livelihood via freelancing.

In charge e-Rozgar centre Malik Tabraiz said that new admissions are now open to impart training to youth via three-month free courses on e-commerce, UI/UX, Content Marketing and Advertising, Creative design, and Digital and Social Media Marketing.

People above 18 and below 35 having a valid CNIC and sixteen-year education can apply online through the e-Rozgar website ‘www.

erozgaar.pitb..gov.pk’.

Students would be enrolled for the courses after their online test. Tabraiz encouraged youth to join training to enhance their digital skills and earn a livelihood in a dignified manner from the comfort of their homes. He said that many youngsters have completed their training from the center, received certificates, and are now earning a hand for their families.

Related Topics

Education Social Media From

Recent Stories

Two arrested in drug peddling case

Two arrested in drug peddling case

5 minutes ago
 Japan reports 1st death from mpox disease

Japan reports 1st death from mpox disease

5 minutes ago
 PFA discards 300 diseased chickens in Tollinton Ma ..

PFA discards 300 diseased chickens in Tollinton Market

5 minutes ago
 People’s JIT to decide in PML-N favour on electi ..

People’s JIT to decide in PML-N favour on election day: Nawaz

5 minutes ago
 IHC issues written order regarding Nawaz Sharif's ..

IHC issues written order regarding Nawaz Sharif's acquittal

12 minutes ago
 'Ease of doing business for family-owned enterpris ..

'Ease of doing business for family-owned enterprises' workshop

25 minutes ago
PCCC, CABI to embark on joint research on organic ..

PCCC, CABI to embark on joint research on organic cotton, IPM under MoU to be si ..

25 minutes ago
 OICCI takes lead in shaping private sector climate ..

OICCI takes lead in shaping private sector climate action at COP28

6 minutes ago
 Meezan Bank acts as joint Financial Advisor for hi ..

Meezan Bank acts as joint Financial Advisor for historic Ijarah Sukuk issuance f ..

6 minutes ago
 Developing Asia’s 2023 growth outlook upgraded t ..

Developing Asia’s 2023 growth outlook upgraded to 4.9%

6 minutes ago
 Power suspension on some KP feeders notified

Power suspension on some KP feeders notified

6 minutes ago
 Chairperson BISP monitors Benazir Kafaalat Payment ..

Chairperson BISP monitors Benazir Kafaalat Payment process

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan