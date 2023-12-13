e-Rozgar centre invites applications from youth for freelancing courses

The e-Rozgar Centre has invited applications from youth to join the fresh batch for IT training to enable them to earn livelihood via freelancing

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The e-Rozgar Centre has invited applications from youth to join the fresh batch for IT training to enable them to earn livelihood via freelancing.

In charge e-Rozgar centre Malik Tabraiz said that new admissions are now open to impart training to youth via three-month free courses on e-commerce, UI/UX, Content Marketing and Advertising, Creative design, and Digital and Social Media Marketing.

People above 18 and below 35 having a valid CNIC and sixteen-year education can apply online through the e-Rozgar website ‘www.

erozgaar.pitb..gov.pk’.

Students would be enrolled for the courses after their online test. Tabraiz encouraged youth to join training to enhance their digital skills and earn a livelihood in a dignified manner from the comfort of their homes. He said that many youngsters have completed their training from the center, received certificates, and are now earning a hand for their families.