E-Rozgar Freelancing Summit held at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The IUB e-Rozgar Freelancing Summit 2024 was held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

More than 1200 students, who graduated from the e-Rozgar Markaz and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, were awarded certificates. Director IT, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Zulfiqar Saeed, in his address, highlighted the importance of information technology and artificial intelligence. He said that the E-Rozgar Markaz, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, has enabled its graduates to earn more than 700,000 US dollars. He appreciated the tireless efforts of the team and thanked Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran for the patronage of the e-Rozgar Markaz.

Manager Punjab Information Technology board Ijaz Farooq, and Program Manager Punjab Information Technology Board Hina Arshad also spoke on the occasion.

Dean Faculty of Computing Prof. Dr. Dost Muhammad Khan, freelancing experts Tanveer Nandla, and Abdul Wahab, along with freelancers and renowned experts from the IT world participated in the event. IT experts said that freelancers can display their work to the domestic and global market and earn millions of Dollars in foreign exchange for the country.

Currently, academia and industry are promoting partnerships in IT and artificial intelligence, which is an encouraging sign for education and training in the information technology sector. On this occasion, more than 1000 delegates from across the South Punjab attended the summit. The delegates were of the view that the e-Rozgar Freelancing Summit 2024 has proven to be a platform for strengthening relationships between students, industry professionals, and education leaders.