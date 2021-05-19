UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

E-Rozgar Programme Graduates Earned Income Of Rs 3.5 Billion: Punjab Sports Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 08:04 PM

e-Rozgar Programme graduates earned income of Rs 3.5 billion: Punjab Sports Minister

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti chaired a high-level meeting to review e-Rozgar Programme here at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti chaired a high-level meeting to review e-Rozgar Programme here at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani, Chairman PITB, Director General PITB, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa and other officials attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said that the youth of Punjab province is being imparted technical skills through e-Rozgar Programme. "As many as 30 e-Rozgar Programme centres are working right now in the province and around 31 thousand youth have been trained through this useful programme. Another eight centres will commence their working from next month," he informed.

Punjab Minister for Sports said that the annual software export of the country is more than four billion Dollars.

"Pakistan is placed at 8th number in International Free-Lancing Market whose business has expanded over one trillion dollars. Until now, the e-Rozgar Programme graduates have earned income of Rs 3.5 billion," he added.

Highlighting the courses of e-Rozgar Programme, Punjab Minister informed that the courses of continent marketing, technical and graphic designing are being conducted in the e-Rozgar Programme. "The participation of female students in e-Rozgar Programme is 54 percent," he elaborates.

Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani, in his address, said that govt is making best measures for the training of talented youth of the province. "The potential young male and female students of the province should take part in the maximum number of e-Rozgar Programme courses and earn a respectable livelihood in the society," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Sports Business Punjab Young Male Market From Government Best Billion

Recent Stories

Ogier to send the dirt flying in Portugal

1 minute ago

Shibli Faraz reviews progress on developing EVM pr ..

1 minute ago

Supreme Court rejects acquittal appeal of a drug s ..

2 minutes ago

Abducted girl recovered safely

2 minutes ago

Despite rare appeal video, Texas to carry out firs ..

5 minutes ago

US Biotech Firm Awarded Bonuses to Execs Despite C ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.