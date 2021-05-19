e-Rozgar Programme graduates earned income of Rs 3.5 billion: Punjab Sports Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti chaired a high-level meeting to review e-Rozgar Programme here at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti chaired a high-level meeting to review e-Rozgar Programme here at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani, Chairman PITB, Director General PITB, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa and other officials attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said that the youth of Punjab province is being imparted technical skills through e-Rozgar Programme. "As many as 30 e-Rozgar Programme centres are working right now in the province and around 31 thousand youth have been trained through this useful programme. Another eight centres will commence their working from next month," he informed.

Punjab Minister for Sports said that the annual software export of the country is more than four billion Dollars.

"Pakistan is placed at 8th number in International Free-Lancing Market whose business has expanded over one trillion dollars. Until now, the e-Rozgar Programme graduates have earned income of Rs 3.5 billion," he added.

Highlighting the courses of e-Rozgar Programme, Punjab Minister informed that the courses of continent marketing, technical and graphic designing are being conducted in the e-Rozgar Programme. "The participation of female students in e-Rozgar Programme is 54 percent," he elaborates.

Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani, in his address, said that govt is making best measures for the training of talented youth of the province. "The potential young male and female students of the province should take part in the maximum number of e-Rozgar Programme courses and earn a respectable livelihood in the society," he added.