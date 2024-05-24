E-Scooters: Empowering Women, Transforming Eco-friendly Transportation In Islamabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) E-vehicles, especially e-scooters, are gaining popularity worldwide for their environmental and economic benefits. In Islamabad, e-scooters are transforming urban mobility and empowering women. With zero emissions and low costs, they offer a sustainable solution to traffic congestion and provide freedom to female commuters. As Islamabad embraces this trend, the city is moving towards a cleaner, more inclusive future.
E-scooters are also dismantling barriers for women in the Federal capital, providing them with the means to commute to classes, offices, and other engagements without having to rely on time-consuming public transport or costly ride-hailing services.
According to data shared with this news agency by the Excise and Taxation Department, from May 2023 to May 2024, a total of 62,397 motorbikes have been registered. Interestingly, out of this figure, 780 motorbikes were registered under the Names of women. This surge in registrations among women marks a notable shift in transportation trends, reflecting a growing interest and participation in motorbike ownership among women in this era.
A student of Riphah University Zainab, who commutes on her new electric scooter, shared her experience with APP. She said, "With the increase in petrol prices and the high cost of car maintenance, I was finally allowed to buy an e-scooter after months of arguments with my family."
Zainab shared her satisfaction, saying that instead of going to gas stations and waiting for the tank to fill up, she now plugs in her e-scooter at home. She expressed how this change has made her life easier and more convenient, allowing her to reach all her destinations on time without the frustration of waiting long at bus stops for local transport. This newfound independence has brought her a sense of freedom and relief.
Similarly, a working journalist Farah Naz, who is using E-Scooter for over the years now said ,working professionals, especially women, e-scooters provide a practical solution to the daily commute. They bypass long waits at bus stops and congested traffic, saving time and money.
This newfound mobility isn't just about reaching destinations; it's about empowerment and autonomy.
Kashif Javed, business Development Manager of Metro E-Vehicles, talking to this scribe highlighted the rapid transition from petrol bikes to e-vehicles, with their market share steadily rising. He noted a growing interest among people, particularly students and professionals, in purchasing e-scooters as a means to save money and contribute to a cleaner environment. The conversion of traditional fuel bikes to electric scooter was also growing, he further remarked.
“As the city grapples with air pollution and environmental degradation, transitioning to electric vehicles becomes imperative. E-scooters emit zero tailpipe emissions, helping improve air quality and mitigate the impacts of climate change. This move is certainly poised to contribute to Islamabad's efforts towards a cleaner, more sustainable future,” a climate expert Dr Ejaz Ahmed, a former Director of WWF talking to this agency appreciating this change said.
Dr. Khalid Walid, Head of the Energy Unit at the Sustainable Development Program (SDP), along with Tuaha Adil, Research Economist at the Policy Research Institute of Market Economy (PRIME), in response to a question collectively emphasized the economic and environmentally friendly advantages of electric vehicles (EVs). They pointed out that in the fiscal year 2022, the transportation sector devoured a staggering 17.4 million tons of oil and 21,945 million cubic feet (mmcft) of gas, constituting a whopping 76% of the nation's total oil consumption. This underscores the immense pressure on foreign exchange reserves, with Pakistan's import bill for petroleum products soaring to approximately $18 billion.
E-scooters aren't just transport; they're changing how we navigate cities. In Islamabad, they empower women, save money, and promote eco-friendliness. With more adopting this electric trend, the capital's transportation future looks brighter and cleaner.
Recent Stories
LHC moved against ban on court reporting
PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points
PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector
Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister
Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah
Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum
Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti
UK political leaders campaign battle for elections starts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Home Minister assures late journalist Nasrullah Gadani's family of justice8 minutes ago
-
Buddha Purnima celebrated across globe, including Pakistan8 minutes ago
-
IFA's late night action; 6510 kg fake pickle, 155 kg tainted spices destroyed8 minutes ago
-
District emergency operation centre established in Sanghar amid heatwave threat8 minutes ago
-
PRCS DIKhan conducts training session8 minutes ago
-
KPCIP organised 'Local Community Consultation Workshop' in DIKhan18 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia supports Jordan’s Gaza relief efforts with vital aid shipment18 minutes ago
-
ANP delegation visits Iranian Consulate, condoles over Iranian President demise18 minutes ago
-
Accused arrested for killing wife,sister28 minutes ago
-
15 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha28 minutes ago
-
Dist departments to conduct flood mock exercise on May 3038 minutes ago
-
Federal government to fund solarization of agricultural tube wells in Balochistan: Minister38 minutes ago