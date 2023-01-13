UrduPoint.com

E-service Center Provides Services To 2000 Citizens In First Two Weeks

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas said that services were provided to 2,000 citizens during the first two weeks of the E-service Center.

17 counters of different departments were providing 122 services under one roof.

He expressed these views while addressing the meeting to review the performance of E-service Center.

The meeting was attended by Center In-charge Waqas Bajwa gave a briefing, AC HR Asma Khalil and other officers and representatives of various departments.

ADCG Shahid Abbas said that approximately 150 citizens were provided services at the center every day.

The center has the capacity to serve more citizens, he added.

ADCG said that a request will be made to the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) Government of Punjab to increase the number of services to 152 in the center.

