QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :The Balochistan government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has prioritized public welfare projects for providing facilities to the people and improves service delivery in the province.

The present government has taken historical steps and launched several development projects for the well being of people of province, a handout issued here on Sunday said.

According to the vision of Chief Minister, an e-service center in Quetta has been officially functional under the Science and Information Technology Department to provide services to the citizens under a one-window operation.

The establishment of that facilitation centre in Quetta will reduce the burden on the district government while ensuring prompt service delivery for citizens.

The aim is to streamline the work of different departments through a one-window operation for citizens.

In the first phase of the project, the services of four departments would be provided at the e-facilitation centre to improve public services.

With the digitization of Revenue Department, the centre would provide e-services regarding the land record to the masses.

With the installation of e-service centre, the registration and submission of fee in the Excise and Taxation Department has been made easy and efficient.

The acquisition of birth certificate, character certificate and other necessary documents has been made very easy through e-facilitation centre.

A police desk is also set up at the e-service center and resolving public issues related to police.

In future, the desks of Federal board of Revenue and NADRA will also be activated soon at the e-service center so that all basic facilities will be available to the people under one roof.

The People have praised the vision of the Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo while appreciating that important project and called it a revolutionary project in line with a changing world.