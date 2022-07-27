E-services to be launched in official sectors of Balochistan to resolve problems of people: Dr. Rubaba

Parliamentary Secretary Science and Technology, Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Wednesday said that keeping in view the requirements of the modern era, the routine filing system must be brought to digitization gradually to carry out the daily government affairs

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Science and Technology, Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Wednesday said that keeping in view the requirements of the modern era, the routine filing system must be brought to digitization gradually to carry out the daily government affairs.

She said that e-services would be launched in departments of Balochistan to reduce burden from the sectors for facilitating people, the work on the initial framework of which has been started. She expressed these views while talking to Secretary Science and Information Technology (IT) Department Muhammad Tayyab Lahri here.

On this occasion, the Secretary IT Balochistan briefed the Parliamentary Secretary IT about the departmental structure and government IT institutions in the province.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that the IT centers had been established in Quetta, Machh, Dhader and Loralai where shortage of manpower would be fulfilled to make them fully active and to connect these institutions with secondary schools and colleges to educate the students who on completion of IT courses would be issued authentic certificates so that they could get employment opportunities in the IT sector.

She said that establishing a digitized central data system would also help prevent record tampering. She said that the security and bio-metric system of the Civil Secretariat needed to be updated.

She said that steps would have to be taken to gradually bring the paperless system. "It would take time but it is necessary to do this for transparency and to keep up with the developed countries of the world. God willing, this first step in Balochistan will be taken by the present provincial government," she concluded.