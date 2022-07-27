UrduPoint.com

E-services To Be Launched In Official Sectors Of Balochistan To Resolve Problems Of People: Dr. Rubaba

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2022 | 06:42 PM

E-services to be launched in official sectors of Balochistan to resolve problems of people: Dr. Rubaba

Parliamentary Secretary Science and Technology, Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Wednesday said that keeping in view the requirements of the modern era, the routine filing system must be brought to digitization gradually to carry out the daily government affairs

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Science and Technology, Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Wednesday said that keeping in view the requirements of the modern era, the routine filing system must be brought to digitization gradually to carry out the daily government affairs.

She said that e-services would be launched in departments of Balochistan to reduce burden from the sectors for facilitating people, the work on the initial framework of which has been started. She expressed these views while talking to Secretary Science and Information Technology (IT) Department Muhammad Tayyab Lahri here.

On this occasion, the Secretary IT Balochistan briefed the Parliamentary Secretary IT about the departmental structure and government IT institutions in the province.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that the IT centers had been established in Quetta, Machh, Dhader and Loralai where shortage of manpower would be fulfilled to make them fully active and to connect these institutions with secondary schools and colleges to educate the students who on completion of IT courses would be issued authentic certificates so that they could get employment opportunities in the IT sector.

She said that establishing a digitized central data system would also help prevent record tampering. She said that the security and bio-metric system of the Civil Secretariat needed to be updated.

She said that steps would have to be taken to gradually bring the paperless system. "It would take time but it is necessary to do this for transparency and to keep up with the developed countries of the world. God willing, this first step in Balochistan will be taken by the present provincial government," she concluded.

Related Topics

Shortage Balochistan World Quetta Technology Loralai God From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Fake soft drinks factory busted

Fake soft drinks factory busted

11 minutes ago
 KP Food Authority sets up Reverse Osmosis plant

KP Food Authority sets up Reverse Osmosis plant

12 minutes ago
 RPO urges ulema to cooperate with police during Mu ..

RPO urges ulema to cooperate with police during Muharram

12 minutes ago
 Mehwish wishes to portray DC Comics’ wonder woma ..

Mehwish wishes to portray DC Comics’ wonder woman

32 minutes ago
 Babar, Abdullah and Shaheen achieve career-high Te ..

Babar, Abdullah and Shaheen achieve career-high Test rankings

46 minutes ago
 Hina Pervez Butt strongly reacts to trolling on so ..

Hina Pervez Butt strongly reacts to trolling on social media

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.