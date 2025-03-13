E-Sports Revolution Underway: PMYP Introduces Comprehensive Initiative In Pakistan
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) In a groundbreaking move, the Prime Minister Youth Program (PMYP) has planned to launch a comprehensive e-sports initiative in Pakistan, marking a significant milestone in the country's burgeoning gaming industry. This revolutionary step is expected to catapult Pakistan onto the global e-sports stage, providing a platform for local talent to shine and attracting international competitions to the country.
According to an official, state-of-the-art E-Sports academy will be piloted at a prestigious university, which will establish cutting-edge gaming arenas, designed to function as specialized training centers. He said media campaigns will also be launched to highlight emerging E-Sports talent. He said to propel this initiative forward, dedicated committees and subcommittees will be established forthwith, tasked with spearheading policy development, infrastructure planning, and strategic implementation. Efforts will be made to officially recognize E-Sports under national sports regulations, enabling structured governance and funding.
Nayatel and other telecom companies have been approached to introduce specialized, high-speed internet packages catering to the needs of competitive gamers,he told
As Pakistan makes its debut on the global e-sports stage, this pioneering initiative will herald the dawn of a new era for gaming and digital innovation in the country, unlocking unprecedented opportunities for growth, talent development, and technological advancement,he stated. He further told that the first official meeting on E-Sports development was place which was chaired by Rana Mashhood and representatives from Ignite, Pakistan Sports board (PSB), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Nayatel, Antakh Ventures, FAST University, the Ministry of IT & Telecom (MoITT), DG Sports All Provinces, and the Higher education Commission (HEC).
Recent Stories
DEWA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
DP World reports record revenue of $20.0 billion in 2024
RAKEZ roadshow to Brazil highlights expanding business opportunities in UAE
France's GDP growth forecast lowered to 0.7 pct for 2025: central bank
UAE condemns terrorist attack on train southwest of Pakistan
AD Maqta Technologies Group signs strategic partnership agreement with Pakistan ..
UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks between United States, Republic o ..
AFC Champions League Two: Penalty shootout win takes Sharjah through
Ministry of Interior, FCSC introduce regulatory model to combat digital & gender ..
First session of Ministry of Interior's Ramadan Councils discusses 'Balance of E ..
Deputy Commander of Joint Operations visits Joint Forces Command in Saudi Arabia
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves development of 17,080 new affordable homes in Dubai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown launched against substandard foods2 minutes ago
-
Vanity number-plates generate Rs. 109m revenue2 minutes ago
-
NA unanimously passes resolution vowing to eliminate terrorism, pays tribute to security forces2 minutes ago
-
ICT admin dismisses security rumors, confirms normal city operations2 minutes ago
-
E-Sports revolution underway: PMYP introduces comprehensive initiative in Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
3 bike lifters held, 13 stolen motorcycles recovered12 minutes ago
-
Communications ministry drives major reforms, strengthen regional connectivity during last year22 minutes ago
-
SAFRON Ministry successfully achieves significant milestones22 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police nab three gang members in theft, pickpocketing22 minutes ago
-
Bilawal urges national unity to effectively combat terrorism22 minutes ago
-
22nd death anniversary of singer Shahida Parveen observed32 minutes ago
-
Centuries-old tradition of giving Eidi still alive42 minutes ago