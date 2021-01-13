UrduPoint.com
E-sports To Get Regular Status In Pakistan: Ch Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 11:56 PM

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said E-sports will now get a regular status in Pakistan

"A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Pakistan Science Foundation and Pakistan Sports Board after which E-sports will get regular sports status" the federal minister said in a tweet.

The federal minister said "if you are interested in video games, get ready, new opportunities are waiting for you".

It has been observed that since the coronavirus lockdown, the community of gamers has witnessed boom in the country as like across the world.

