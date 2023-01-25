UrduPoint.com

E-stamp Papers Introduced In Tehsil Havelian

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Assistant Commissioner Havelian Lubna Iqbal Wednesday formally inaugurated the e-stamp paper system for the convenience of the public on behalf of the provincial government

While speaking on the occasion Lubna Iqbal said that there is no need for confirmation from the Oath Commissioner or Notary Public for e-stamp paper and it can be obtained from National Bank Havelian. Initially, stamps of Rs.

1000 or more will be available while rest of the stamp paper will also be converted into E stamp paper gradually.

Lubna Iqbal said that the common people will benefit from this system which was the first of its kind. The public was facing problems due to old stamp papers. Some people have been caught selling stamp papers in black.

Yesterday, the e-stamp papers system was formally inaugurated in Abbottabad and today it is available all over the district.

More Stories From Pakistan

