E-stamper Service Launched In Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Like most parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, old stamp paper service ended in the district Abbottabad and e-stamp paper has launched, now customers can get stamp papers above the value of Rs 1,000 from the National Bank

According to details, the customer should get a computerized receipt from the stamp vendors from the Kutchery and the computerized stamp challan will be obtained by depositing the stamp and fee at the National Bank.

The government will get direct benefit from the NBP, because the old system used to incur a lot of expenses on printing of stamps, etc.

The people will get benefit from this system and the citizens will be able to avoid cheating and fraud. KP government has introduced this initiative for the convenience of the people, the system was inaugurated in the presence of Director E-System Sub Registrar Abbottabad.

