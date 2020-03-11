E-system bringing transparency in Excise Deptt, says DG Excise

Director General Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Punjab Suhail Shahzad said that E-system was being improved to abolish corruption in the department

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Director General Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Punjab Suhail Shahzad said that E-system was being improved to abolish corruption in the department.

DG Excise expressed these views while talking to media persons during his visit to excise office here on Wednesday.

He said that tax would be collected from citizens as per law.

The holders of the big houses will have to pay more taxes. Every big house would be brought in tax net. Government is committed to recover luxury and property taxes, he stated.

He directed excise officials to improve their behaviours with public as the citizens were ready to pay taxes but sometimes they were found worried due to attitude of the staffers. He stated that all possible efforts are being made to discourage corrupt elements in the department.

Suhail Shahzad said that he could not express satisfaction over the taxes recovery. There is need to improve it further.

Excise and Taxation department didn't want to punish people but it aimed to ensure maximum collection of taxes.

Responding to a question on registration cards pendency, DG excise maintained that the issue would be resolved completely by three months.

Earlier, he reviewed the recovery targets and performance of the officials during February. He also set new targets for the ongoing month of March.

Director Excise Abdullah Khan briefed DG excise about the recovery targets.

On this occasion, Excise and taxation officers and others were also present.