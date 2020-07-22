E &T dept gives concession in annual property, token taxes

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ):The Excise & Taxation Department, Punjab has taken some revolutionary measures to facilitate people of the province including Faisalabad division.

According to Director E &T Faisalabad Saeed Ahmed, the Punjab government had introduced incentives for tax payers in payment of different taxes amid COVID-19.

He said that E &T had increased exemption from 5 to 10 percent on lump sum annual payment of property tax while taxpayers can also avail 5 percent more concession in tax in case of E-payment till September 30.

He said that concession had also been raised in annual token tax of vehicles from 10 to 20 percent.

In case of E-paymnet, vehicle owners will avail 5 percent more concession till September 30.

He said that the procedure of e-payment had been made easier, adding that people can pay tax amount through a website or by downloading google play store application. Tax amount can also be paid through internet banking, mobile banking, ATM or bank counters, he added.

He said that the step had been taken to facilitate the tax payers and as preventive measure to control the spread of coronavirus.

He said that about 12,500 motorists had paid token tax amount of Rs 50 million through E-paymnet in Faisalabad division so far.