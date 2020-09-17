E &T fixes recovery targets

UrduPoint.com
The Excise & Taxation department Faisalabad has fixed recovery targets for all the four districts of the division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The Excise & Taxation department Faisalabad has fixed recovery targets for all the four districts of the division.

Director Excise and Taxation Faisalabad Ahmed Saeed while presiding over a meeting here Thursday, directed the officers of districts Jhang, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad to expedite the recovery campaign besides completion of all pending matters.

He said that E&T department had announced 10 to 20 percentconcession on lump sum payment of property tax and token tax for the current month so thepeople should avail this facility.

