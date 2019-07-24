E-tendering, e-bidding started in tribal districts: Provincial Minister for Communication and Works, Akbar Ayub

Provincial Minister For Communication And Works, Akbar Ayub

Provincial Minister for Communication and Works, Akbar Ayub here on Wednesday disclosed that e-tendering and e-bidding has been started in tribal districts to ensure transparency in awarding of contracts

Addressing a joint press conference along with Provincial Minister for Information, Shaukat Yousafzai, he said all projects in tribal districts will be awarded through e-tendering and e-bidding.

All roads in rural areas of tribal districts measuring up to 50 to 60 kilometers will be constructed within a period of one year, he announced.

He informed newsmen that all big roads of the province would be widened and reconstructed and work on this would start soon.

Akbar Ayub said that extension of 80 kilometer in Peshawar-Swat motorway would also start in near future. He said hundreds of thousands of cars were plying on Swat Motorway through Punjab which was a part of facilitation being provided by KP government to tourists of the country.

He also disclosed that work on Peshawar to D.I.Khan motorway of 300 kilometer would also start soon by the provincial government.

About ensuring in quality of construction work, Provincial Minister for C&W said the rate of building material in government projects will be evaluated by C&W department and contractors associated with C&W department can work will other government departments.

Minister for Information, Shaukat Yousafzai said the opposition parties were fully allowed to stage protest demonstrations, but the accountability process would continue.

He said that economic mess being faced by the country was because of the wrong doings of previous regimes who were now holding protests. The protests and rallies cannot stop their way of entering jails, Sahukat added.