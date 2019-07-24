UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

E-tendering, E-bidding Started In Tribal Districts:

Provincial Minister For Communication And Works, Akbar Ayub

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:55 PM

E-tendering, e-bidding started in tribal districts: Provincial Minister for Communication and Works, Akbar Ayub

Provincial Minister for Communication and Works, Akbar Ayub here on Wednesday disclosed that e-tendering and e-bidding has been started in tribal districts to ensure transparency in awarding of contracts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Communication and Works, Akbar Ayub here on Wednesday disclosed that e-tendering and e-bidding has been started in tribal districts to ensure transparency in awarding of contracts.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Provincial Minister for Information, Shaukat Yousafzai, he said all projects in tribal districts will be awarded through e-tendering and e-bidding.

All roads in rural areas of tribal districts measuring up to 50 to 60 kilometers will be constructed within a period of one year, he announced.

He informed newsmen that all big roads of the province would be widened and reconstructed and work on this would start soon.

Akbar Ayub said that extension of 80 kilometer in Peshawar-Swat motorway would also start in near future. He said hundreds of thousands of cars were plying on Swat Motorway through Punjab which was a part of facilitation being provided by KP government to tourists of the country.

He also disclosed that work on Peshawar to D.I.Khan motorway of 300 kilometer would also start soon by the provincial government.

About ensuring in quality of construction work, Provincial Minister for C&W said the rate of building material in government projects will be evaluated by C&W department and contractors associated with C&W department can work will other government departments.

Minister for Information, Shaukat Yousafzai said the opposition parties were fully allowed to stage protest demonstrations, but the accountability process would continue.

He said that economic mess being faced by the country was because of the wrong doings of previous regimes who were now holding protests. The protests and rallies cannot stop their way of entering jails, Sahukat added.

Related Topics

Peshawar Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Swat Motorway All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

LDA demolishes illegal structures

18 seconds ago

UK's May Says 'Pleased' to Hand Power Over to John ..

1 minute ago

Over 1,100 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

1 minute ago

Education sans moral values meaningless: President ..

2 minutes ago

Ankara Dissatisfied With New US Proposal on Safe Z ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Avangard Hypersonic Glide Vehicle Not Vio ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.