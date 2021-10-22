E-tendering system introduced to ensure transparency : Minister

Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed on Friday said that the department was focused on transparency regarding implementation of all the development projects and for this purpose e-tendering system had been introduced for further improving the governance and ease of doing business

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed on Friday said that the department was focused on transparency regarding implementation of all the development projects and for this purpose e-tendering system had been introduced for further improving the governance and ease of doing business.

In a statement, he termed the implementation of e-trending system a revolutionary step of the incumbent government.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said,"Now anyone from across the globe could take part in trending process", adding that e-tendering system would provide equal opportunities to the contractors of Pakistan Engineering Council.

The minister further stated that with the help of this system a dashboard would be established for monitoring at the provincial level, besides holding phase-wise awareness sessions in all the divisions for providing guidance to the contractors.

Public service and transparency are the hallmark of the present government, he highlighted.

Local government launched a number of development projects and completion of these schemes would not only uplift the living standard of people, but also ensure the provision of basic facilities to them, the minister added.