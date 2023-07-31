Open Menu

E-ticketing System At Allied Hospital Parking Stand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2023 | 06:30 PM

E-ticketing system at Allied Hospital parking stand

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :A Faisalabad parking company introduced e-ticketing system at parking stand of Allied Hospital, here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar inaugurated the system.

Managing Director Parking Company Kashif Raza Awan was also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar said that e-ticketing was an advanced technology at parking stands to check vehicles as well as motorbikes' theft cases. He said insurance system of vehicles at parking yards would also be introduced shortly.

