E-ticketing to be launched at the Zulfiqarabad oil terminal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday told to the representative of oil marketing companies that e-ticketing system will be launched in collaboration with oil companies at the Zulfiqarabad oil terminal.

During a meeting with representatives of oil marketing companies, the Administrator said that Zulfiqarabad oil terminal will be constructed under CR partnership, said a statement.

Metropolitan Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, Project Director Terminal Imran Siddiqui, Director Imtiaz Abro, representatives of Oil Council and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that the construction of Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Parking Terminal would help in dealing with the traffic jam situation caused by the awkwardly parked tankers in the city.

He said that with the participation of private investors, construction and development of Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Parking Terminal would be improved and better facilities be provided to truck owners and drivers.

The meeting also discussed about the share of partnership for the construction and development of Zulfiqarabad Oil Tanker Terminal.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that all possible efforts will be made to provide facilities to the citizens.