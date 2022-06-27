UrduPoint.com

E-tolling On Motorways To Help Collecting Accurate Data, Facilitate People: Asad Mahmood

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2022 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood has said that e-tolling system would help collecting accurate data related to toll tax collection, ultimately facilitating people with non-stop traveling.

Addressing an agreement signing ceremony between National Highway Authority (NHA) and the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) for the installation of e-tolling on motorways, the minister said that e-tolling system would ensure smooth flow of traffic, save time and promote trade activities.

The minister revealed that he expressed desire to convert motorways on e-tolling during his first visit to facilitate the road users. The project would be completed before stipulated time of one year, he added.

He asked the NHA experts to introduce reforms in traffic laws coping with the advance technologies and new dimensions of motorways.

Asad expressed the resolve that more trees would be planted on the sides of motorways to make them beautiful and environment friendly.

He was of the view that it was the responsibility of NHA to provide better-traveling facilities to people. In this regard, he said, expertise of NHA engineers would be utilized and reforms would be brought.

The minister said that the communications sector would be put on one direction and the whole system would be digitized. He said the communication ministry would take steps on war footing to achieve set targets.

Later, the minister witnessed the signing ceremony between NHA and FWO, titled e-tag-based video tolling on all motorways of Pakistan.

Chairman NHA Captain (R) Khurram Agha, Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Khalid Mahmood, Brigadier (R) Asif Siddiqui Director IT FWO were also present on the occasion.

