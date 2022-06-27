E-tolling on motorways to help collecting accurate data: Asad Mahmood

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood has said that e-tolling system would help collecting accurate data related to toll tax collection, ultimately facilitating people with non-stop traveling

Addressing an agreement signing ceremony between National Highway Authority (NHA) and the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) for the installation of e-tolling on motorways, the minister said that e-tolling system would ensure smooth flow of traffic to save time and promote trade activities.

Asad Mahmood said, that the duration of this agreement for the collection of motorways toll tax through electronic system is 7 years, which can be extended for another 3 years.

"The tolling system includes the installation of modern machinery, operational and management services and other related services," he said, adding that the purpose of this fiber connectivity is to collect accurate data regarding toll revenue through utilization of modern technology i-e Electronic collection instead of manual payment of toll tax.

Asad Mahmood said that the main objective of e-tolling is to keep traffic and commercial activities flowing and to ensure complete safety of passengers. Connecting and coordinating all the toll plazas on the motorways will save time and smooth flow of traffic will be ensured.

He said that the electronic toll system would be gradually extended to the national highways of the country. He hoped that the plan for electronic collection of toll tax on motorways would be completed in 8 months. Ongoing projects of the National Highway Authority should be completed as soon as possible with national spirit, he added.

An agreement on installation of electronic toll plazas on motorways was signed between the National Highway Authority and Frontier Works Organization at the National Highway Authority headquarters here today.

The Federal Secretary for Communications and Chairman National Highway Authority Capt (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha, Director General of Frontier Works Organization Maj. Gen. Kamal Azfar, Inspector General of National Highways and Motorways Police Khalid Mahmood and the Senior Officers of Ministry of Communications and NHA also attended.

Director IT Frontier Works Organization Brig (R) Asif Siddique gave a briefing on the Electronic Toll Collection System.

Muhammad Azhar, Member Finance from National Highway Authority (NHA) and Brig (R ) Asif Siddique, Director IT from Frontier Works Organization (FWO) signed the agreement.

It is pertinent to mention here that FWO has the capability and experience to install and operate the electronic toll tax collection system on technical basis. The toll tax is being done electronically on certain lanes at Islamabad, Ravi, Kala Shah Kaku and Sambarial toll plazas by the Frontier Works Organization. Implementation of the contract will ensure collection of toll tax electronically on motorways network of the country.

Finally, Secretary Communications and Chairman National Highway Authority Capt (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha presented special shields on behalf of NHA to Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood and Director General Frontier Works Organization Major General Kamal Azfar.

On behalf of Frontier Works Organization, Director General FWO Major General Kamal Azfar presented shields to Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood, Federal Secretary Communications and Chairman NHA Capt. (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha and Inspector General National Highways and Motorways Police Mr. Khalid Mahmood.