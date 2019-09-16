UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

E-transfer Good For School Teachers: DEA Education

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 04:14 PM

E-transfer good for school teachers: DEA education

District Education Authority (DEA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shamsher Ahmed Khan said e-transfers of school teachers was a good facility and upto 300 teachers benefited from the policy in the first phase

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :District education Authority (DEA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shamsher Ahmed Khan said e-transfers of school teachers was a good facility and upto 300 teachers benefited from the policy in the first phase.

He informed APP on Monday that across Punjab,public school teachers submitted e-transfer applications to benefit from the innovative initiative.

Teachers can send their joining reports through this system, the DEA chief executive officer said,adding that after lifting of ban on transfers and postings the provincial government,teachers could apply for transfers in the second phase.

Firstly, intra-district and then inter-district transfers were made in the summer vacations,Shamsher added.

To a question, he replied that around 17,000 teachers had applied for transfer in the province and around 16,500 joined new postings through the E-transfer policy.

The CEO said that different schools in the district were constructing toilets with their own resources.

About clean drinking water he said that most schools had filtered water facility, adding that water in Shujabad and Jalapur Pirwala was contaminated.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Water Shujabad From Government

Recent Stories

Probables for Sri Lanka series announced

4 minutes ago

Hyundai Nishat Motor signs MOU with AkzoNobel Paki ..

7 minutes ago

Seven-fers by Raza Hasan and Ahmed Safi, century b ..

19 minutes ago

Sami Aslam becomes 12th batsman to carry bat in a ..

29 minutes ago

Govt releases Rs334.670 million under PSDP 2019-20 ..

21 minutes ago

Turkish origin victim of shooting dies

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.