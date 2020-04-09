UrduPoint.com
E Transfer Policy For Teachers Launched In KP, 22,000 New Teachers To Be Recruited: Provincial Minister For Education, Akbar Ayub

Thu 09th April 2020

E transfer policy for teachers launched in KP, 22,000 new teachers to be recruited: Provincial Minister for Education, Akbar Ayub

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Education, Akbar Ayub here Thursday said that E transfer policy for transfers and posting of teachers has been launched to improve service delivery and ensure transparency in the procedure of transfers and posting in Khyberpakhtunkhwa.

Under this policy, he said registration of 15,000 teachers seeking transfers and posting was made, he told in a statement here.

He said vacancy of around 11000 teachers were vacant and 22,000 more teachers would be recruited in KP by June this year.

He said schools were closed to avoid spread of Coronavirus and the present vacations would be considered as summer vacations.

He said all types of examination were postponed till Janue 1, 2020.

The minister said efforts would be made to save students time and decisions regarding board examinations would be taken in line with ground situation in mind.

He said the Department was working on a online procedure to provide education to children and save their time.

